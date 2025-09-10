Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in Central Securities Co. $CET

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Securities by 763.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CET stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. Central Securities Co. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

