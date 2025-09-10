Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,608,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 233,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 101,041 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 91,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 336.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $8,056,000.

Shares of QGRO opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $80.25 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

