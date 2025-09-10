Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,461,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after buying an additional 47,626 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 30,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $370.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.26. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $273.60 and a 52-week high of $371.75.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.