Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,368,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,625,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.36. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

