Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIHP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

BATS DIHP opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $30.02.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

