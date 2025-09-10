Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF $HEZU

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HEZU opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $693.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

