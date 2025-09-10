Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF $EWH

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,362 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,308,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 165,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 383,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 75,761 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWH stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $703.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $21.62.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.