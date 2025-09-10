Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF $IBHE

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,484 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 48,734 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 258,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 103.9% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IBHE opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $23.32.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

