Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,480 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,682,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after purchasing an additional 98,647 shares in the last quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,405,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,125,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE FSK opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.21%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.