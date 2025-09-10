Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $34,129,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in FedEx by 186.5% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 12.2% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FDX opened at $225.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

