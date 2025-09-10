Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $296.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.45 and a 200-day moving average of $267.64. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

