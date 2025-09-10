Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.8%

VOX stock opened at $187.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.23. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $129.33 and a 1-year high of $187.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

