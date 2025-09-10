Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 125,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

