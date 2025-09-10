Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. $LGI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 75,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 44,244 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 193,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 144,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $867,000.

Shares of LGI stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $18.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.1465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

