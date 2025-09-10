Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 100,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $229.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.60 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

