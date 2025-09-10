Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000.

Shares of UITB opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.1616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

