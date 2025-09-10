Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $1.62 Million in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF $HYDB

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYDB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 342.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 113,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of BATS HYDB opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88.

About iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

