Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its position in MercadoLibre by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,373.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,394.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,303.80.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

