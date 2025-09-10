Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total value of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,029,861.32. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $544.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $416.00 and a 1 year high of $570.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.70.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

