Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JQUA. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA stock opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $62.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.