Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 25,047.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 881,935 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,574,000 after purchasing an additional 700,967 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 673.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 441,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,823,000 after purchasing an additional 384,258 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,900,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,425,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,000,656,000 after purchasing an additional 357,458 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,918. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 0.4%

GRMN stock opened at $238.59 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $160.94 and a twelve month high of $246.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.20.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

