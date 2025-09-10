Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,903 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 619,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 389,531 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 143,872.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,203 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Stock Down 2.9%

Rio Tinto stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto PLC has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

