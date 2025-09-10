Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $141.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $142.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average is $126.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

