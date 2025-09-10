Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 13,374 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,374 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $381,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $141,599,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $139,997,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,222,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,642,000 after purchasing an additional 765,292 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.92. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at $22,448,572.40. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

