Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial
In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Prudential Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.
Prudential Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.
About Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.
