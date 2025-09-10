Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 16,148 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. $CII

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,148 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CII. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 27,054 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 100,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE CII opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

