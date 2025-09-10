Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 180 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Danaher by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $1,606,000. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Danaher by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 50,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,397 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.35.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $194.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.90. The firm has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

