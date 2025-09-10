Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 419 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Amundi raised its stake in Hershey by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,237,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,227,000 after acquiring an additional 356,105 shares during the period. Promethium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $187.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.51. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.27.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,240. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,127 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,755. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

