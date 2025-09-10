Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 4,578 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 2.4%

ROKU opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -230.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $213,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,986.75. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,067.22. The trade was a 60.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,588 shares of company stock valued at $29,753,228. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

