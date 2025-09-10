Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 4,690 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $132.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

