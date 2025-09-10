Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 495 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

SUSA stock opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day moving average is $121.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -237.46 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $132.94.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

