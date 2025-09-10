Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 6,224 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.1%

CVS Health stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $74.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average is $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

