Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $862,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $64.83. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $74.36.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

