Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF $PFF

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2%

PFF stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1607 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

