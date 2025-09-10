Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.