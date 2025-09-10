International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 255,037 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $24,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -103.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.