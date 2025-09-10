Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMS Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMS. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 52,468 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,745 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0574 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.