iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,678 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,809,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47,495 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,360,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after acquiring an additional 724,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,038,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $68.31.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

