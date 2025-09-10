iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 477.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IGM stock opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $120.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.80.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.