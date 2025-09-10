iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF $IBTJ Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 534,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 173,935 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 6,615.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 112,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 110,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 82,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTJ opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

