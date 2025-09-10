iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1,205.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,548 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $16,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 29.1%

EFV stock opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

