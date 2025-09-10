iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF $EEMV Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.