Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,926 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 707.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Itau Unibanco Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Itau Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.0454 dividend. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

