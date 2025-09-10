Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.80 and traded as high as C$12.45. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$12.45, with a volume of 12,701 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$18.00 price target on Ivanhoe Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 0.8%

About Ivanhoe Electric

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 8.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.80.

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc is a mineral project exploration and development company with a focus on identifying and developing mineral projects, and ultimately mines, associated with the metals necessary for electrification, in particular, copper, gold, silver, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and the platinum group metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.