Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.80 and traded as high as C$12.45. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$12.45, with a volume of 12,701 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$18.00 price target on Ivanhoe Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Ivanhoe Electric
Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 0.8%
About Ivanhoe Electric
Ivanhoe Electric Inc is a mineral project exploration and development company with a focus on identifying and developing mineral projects, and ultimately mines, associated with the metals necessary for electrification, in particular, copper, gold, silver, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and the platinum group metals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Electric
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.