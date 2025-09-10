Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 5,666 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 249.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $855,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 350,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,635,000 after buying an additional 232,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 156.1% in the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 58,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after buying an additional 35,907 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. The trade was a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.21, for a total value of $1,269,630.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,916.65. This represents a 38.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,181 shares of company stock valued at $35,537,239. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $403.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.29. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $436.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.