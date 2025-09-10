Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Position in FIGS, Inc. $FIGS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 811,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of FIGS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 585.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth $66,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Price Performance

FIGS stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 165.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.26%.FIGS’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FIGS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIGS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 99,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $617,972.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 878,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,179.02. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 65,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $453,158.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,969,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,548,412.48. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIGS Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.