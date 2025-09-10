Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.18% of S&T Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,574,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 81,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 86,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $13,151,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 289,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 1.3%

STBA opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.99.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $100.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

