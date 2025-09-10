Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Winmark Corporation $WINA

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Winmark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Winmark by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Winmark

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 4,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.89, for a total value of $2,256,287.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,400 shares in the company, valued at $51,925,016. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Stock Performance

WINA stock opened at $479.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.88. Winmark Corporation has a 52-week low of $295.79 and a 52-week high of $493.11.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 98.49% and a net margin of 49.48%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

