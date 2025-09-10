Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Tecnoglass Inc. $TGLS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Tecnoglass as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

