Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,228 M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of M/I Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 10.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,282,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,489,000 after acquiring an additional 118,778 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 110,086 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 17,898.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 104,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 104,348 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $11,829,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 77.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 229,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after buying an additional 100,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHO opened at $153.16 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.54 and its 200-day moving average is $118.16.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.40%.M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHO. Zelman & Associates upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M/I Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

